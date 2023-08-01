Samsung India set to launch Galaxy F34 on August 7: All what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy F34 to launch in India on August 7

Samsung has announced that it will be launching the Galaxy F34 5G smartphone in India on August 7. The phone is set to feature a massive 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, providing users with an immersive viewing experience. The display will be protected with Gorilla Glass 5 and will have Vision Booster technology and 1000 Nits peak brightness, ensuring clarity even in bright sunlight. The 120Hz refresh rate will enable smooth scrolling while browsing.

The Galaxy F34 5G will come in two new colours, Electric Black and Mystic Green, and will sport a premium and signature Galaxy design. It will be equipped with a 50-megapixel (OIS) No Shake Camera, allowing users to capture high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos. The smartphone will also feature the much-loved Nightography feature from the flagship series, offering dedicated features for capturing stunning low-light shots.

Additionally, the Galaxy F34 5G will come with Fun Mode, providing 16 different inbuilt lens effects for users to express themselves creatively through their smartphone camera. It will also introduce the Single Take feature, enabling users to capture up to four videos and four photos in a single shot.

The device is equipped with a segment-leading 6000mAh battery, ensuring long sessions of browsing and binge-watching. Moreover, the Galaxy F34 comes with a Voice Focus feature to minimize background noise during voice and video calls, ensuring crystal-clear conversations. The smartphone will also offer immersive audio capabilities powered by Dolby Atmos.

ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel clears Rs 8,024 crore spectrum liabilities through prepayment

Users can expect up to four generations of OS upgrades and up to five years of security updates, ensuring they can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for an extended period. Additionally, the Galaxy F34 5G will come with Samsung Wallet and its Tap & Pay feature, allowing users to tokenize and store their credit and debit cards on the phone.

With these exciting features and functionalities, the Galaxy F34 5G aims to provide users with a compelling and reliable smartphone experience. As the launch date approaches, consumers in India can look forward to exploring the device's offerings and enjoying the latest in Samsung's innovative technology.

ALSO READ:

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops with MUX Switch and AI Engine+ launched in India

Latest Technology News