Tuesday, August 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops with MUX Switch and AI Engine+ launched in India

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops with MUX Switch and AI Engine+ launched in India

Lenovo, the renowned global technology brand, has introduced its latest gaming laptop series, 'LOQ,' in India. With a starting price of Rs 73,990, the LOQ lineup offers powerful gaming laptops in Storm Grey color.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2023 13:20 IST
Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops, MUX Switch, AI Engine+, gaming laptop, tech news
Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops with MUX Switch and AI Engine+ launched in India

Lenovo, the global technology brand, has unveiled its new gaming laptop series 'LOQ,' pronounced as 'lock,' in the Indian market. The lineup offers powerful gaming laptops in Storm Grey color, starting at a price of Rs 73,990. The Lenovo LOQ laptops come equipped with impressive features, including the MUX switch for optimized gaming sessions, the Lenovo AI Engine+ to enhance gaming performance, expandable memory, and a range of robust CPU and GPU options. These 15-inch and 16-inch laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, providing versatile options to cater to diverse gaming preferences.

The displays support Nvidia G-SYNC, delivering vibrant colours, crisp contrast, and a quick refresh rate, offering a seamless gaming experience. Additionally, Nvidia graphic cards come with a MUX switch, optimizing gaming sessions and providing higher frames-per-second and reduced latency for smoother gameplay and stunning visuals.

The onboard Lenovo LA AI Chip powers the Lenovo AI Engine+ to dynamically tune wattage and manage thermal performance during gaming, ensuring efficient power usage. Furthermore, all Lenovo LOQ laptops support Super Rapid Charge, offering faster charging and longer battery life for extended playtime.

ALSO READ: Best camera smartphones under Rs 10,000

The gaming laptops also feature a full-sized signature Lenovo gaming keyboard with 1.5mm key travel and optional 4-zone RGB backlighting, providing gamers with a comfortable and customizable gaming experience. The Lenovo LOQ series is now available for purchase from Lenovo's online and offline stores, as well as other e-commerce marketplaces. The company aims to offer a powerful and affordable gaming laptop series that invites everyone to join the gaming squad.

Related Stories
Motorola set to launch moto G7 in India on Jan 10

Motorola set to launch moto G7 in India on Jan 10

Motorola Launches Moto G71 5G in India at INR 18,999

Motorola Launches Moto G71 5G in India at INR 18,999

Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet launched at a starting price of Rs 19,999

Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet launched at a starting price of Rs 19,999

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) Launched- Price, specs and more

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) Launched- Price, specs and more

Lenovo launches Yoga 9i Laptop with 13th Gen Intel core processor: Know more

Lenovo launches Yoga 9i Laptop with 13th Gen Intel core processor: Know more

Apple logs 11% growth, stands on top 5 PC makers in India: Report

Apple logs 11% growth, stands on top 5 PC makers in India: Report

Lenovo begins laying off employees, part of $115 million cost-cutting plan

Lenovo begins laying off employees, part of $115 million cost-cutting plan

Lenovo Tab M9 launched with MediaTek Helio G80 processor

Lenovo Tab M9 launched with MediaTek Helio G80 processor

Lenovo's 'Legion Pro' gaming laptops launched in India: Price, specs and availability

Lenovo's 'Legion Pro' gaming laptops launched in India: Price, specs and availability

Lenovo launches Yoga Book 9i in India: Price, specs, and other details

Lenovo launches Yoga Book 9i in India: Price, specs, and other details

ALSO READ: Developers criticize Google's web environment integrity API proposal

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News