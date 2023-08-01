Follow us on Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops with MUX Switch and AI Engine+ launched in India

Lenovo, the global technology brand, has unveiled its new gaming laptop series 'LOQ,' pronounced as 'lock,' in the Indian market. The lineup offers powerful gaming laptops in Storm Grey color, starting at a price of Rs 73,990. The Lenovo LOQ laptops come equipped with impressive features, including the MUX switch for optimized gaming sessions, the Lenovo AI Engine+ to enhance gaming performance, expandable memory, and a range of robust CPU and GPU options. These 15-inch and 16-inch laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, providing versatile options to cater to diverse gaming preferences.

The displays support Nvidia G-SYNC, delivering vibrant colours, crisp contrast, and a quick refresh rate, offering a seamless gaming experience. Additionally, Nvidia graphic cards come with a MUX switch, optimizing gaming sessions and providing higher frames-per-second and reduced latency for smoother gameplay and stunning visuals.

The onboard Lenovo LA AI Chip powers the Lenovo AI Engine+ to dynamically tune wattage and manage thermal performance during gaming, ensuring efficient power usage. Furthermore, all Lenovo LOQ laptops support Super Rapid Charge, offering faster charging and longer battery life for extended playtime.

ALSO READ: Best camera smartphones under Rs 10,000

The gaming laptops also feature a full-sized signature Lenovo gaming keyboard with 1.5mm key travel and optional 4-zone RGB backlighting, providing gamers with a comfortable and customizable gaming experience. The Lenovo LOQ series is now available for purchase from Lenovo's online and offline stores, as well as other e-commerce marketplaces. The company aims to offer a powerful and affordable gaming laptop series that invites everyone to join the gaming squad.

ALSO READ: Developers criticize Google's web environment integrity API proposal

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News