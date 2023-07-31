Follow us on Image Source : FILE Developers criticize Google's web environment integrity API proposal

Google is facing criticism from Internet software developers over its proposed Web Environment Integrity (WEI) API for Chrome. Critics have reportedly argued that the API restricts user freedom and undermines the core principles of the open web. Employees from web browsers Vivaldi, Brave, and Firefox have taken a stance against the WEI proposal, likening it to digital rights management (DRM) for websites.

The WEI API aims to introduce a trust mechanism for websites to verify the authenticity of clients (browsers) and block insecure or fake interactions. For instance, this mechanism could be used to distinguish between human visitors and bots or to determine the trustworthiness of a specific browser on a particular device. The stated goal of the proposal is to assist websites in verifying the authenticity of incoming traffic and protecting users from fraudulent activities.

However, some developers express concerns over the concentration of power in the hands of an entity that can decide which browsers are trusted and which are not. J. Picalausa, the developer of the Vivaldi browser, called WEI "dangerous," highlighting that new browsers may not be trusted by default until they demonstrate their trustworthiness to the attesters.

On the other hand, the Brave browser team seems unconcerned about the scenario, stating that they do not intend to implement WEI. Similarly, Firefox engineer Brian Grinstead mentioned that Mozilla opposes the proposal as it contradicts their principles and vision for the web.

As of now, Google's WEI API proposal is in its early development stage, and changes may occur based on the input of all stakeholders. Critics emphasize the need to strike a balance between enhancing web security and preserving user freedom to ensure an open and inclusive online environment.

It remains to be seen how Google will address the concerns raised by the developer community and whether the WEI API will eventually be implemented in Chrome or face revisions based on feedback from industry stakeholders.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News