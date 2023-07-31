Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Best camera smartphones under Rs 10,000

Smartphones are an indispensable part of our fast-paced modern lives, often called as the extended arm. While some people prefer premium-looking devices, others prioritize outstanding performance without breaking the bank. Among performance-oriented phones, a good camera is a top feature that users seek when making their purchase decisions. In the past, only flagship-level phones offered excellent cameras, but with technological advancements, even affordable phones now come equipped with impressive camera setups.

To help those looking for a high-quality yet budget-friendly camera, we have compiled a list of options to assist you in making a wise decision.

Realme C53: Rs 9,999

Realme has recently launched its latest smartphone, the C53, as part of its C-Series lineup. This phone stands out by combining an impressive camera with a unique design, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious users seeking exceptional photo and video capabilities. Featuring a remarkable 108MP Ultra Clear Camera and an 8MP AI selfie camera, the C53 allows you to capture stunningly balanced images with incredible detail and a wide dynamic range. The device boasts top-of-the-line features, including a 6.74-inch display and a sizable 5000mAh battery that supports 18W quick charging. Powered by a robust Octa-core Chipset, it delivers outstanding performance, ensuring a seamless user experience. The realme C53 comes in two captivating colour options, namely Champion Gold and Champion Black, and offers two storage variants: 4GB+128GB priced at Rs 9,999 and 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 10,999.

You can find the all-new realme C53 on both realme.com and Flipkart.

(Offer prices may vary on different selling platforms)

Nokia C32: Rs 9,499

Nokia unleashed the new budget smartphone to mark its existence in the Indian market. The company unleashed the new handset which comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera and is protected with an IP52 rating. The handset comes with a 6.5-inches HD+ display and it is powered by an octa-core processor. The device comes with 3GB RAM which could further be expanded, and it features 2 years of security updates. Running on Android 13, the smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Redmi 12 C: Rs 8,499

The Redmi 12C is another affordable smartphone that seamlessly combines performance and excellent camera quality. Its MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and 5000mAh battery ensure smooth performance and a lag-free experience. With a 6.71-inch HD+Display, users can enjoy an immersive visual experience. The smartphone features a 50MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, both capable of capturing stunning images. Available in four attractive colours – Matte Black, Royal Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender Purple – and offered in three storage variants: 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 4GB+128GB, with prices starting at Rs 13,999.

The Redmi 12C can be purchased from Redmi.in, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Moto g13: Rs 9,999

For those seeking an excellent budget-friendly option, the Moto g13 is a compelling choice. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, ensuring a buttery smooth experience with the device. The smartphone boasts a vibrant 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Display, providing a visually pleasing experience. With a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera, the Moto g13 can capture impressive shots. The device is supported by a 5000mAh battery, offering long-lasting usage. It comes in two beautiful colours - Matte Charcoal and Lavender Blue - and is available in the 4GB/128GB storage variant.

You can find the Moto g13 on sale at Motorola.in, Flipkart, and Amazon.

POCO M5: Rs 8,499

The POCO M5 is an excellent option for those seeking outstanding camera performance on a budget. It boasts a 50MP AI Triple Camera setup along with an 8MP front camera, delivering excellent picture quality and impeccable detailing in every shot. The phone features a 6.58-inch FHD+ Display with a 90Hz Refresh Rate, providing users with an immersive viewing experience. With a 5000mAh battery and 18W Fast Charging support, the device ensures strong battery performance. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, the POCO M5 offers fast and lag-free performance without overheating concerns. It comes in three stunning colours - Yellow, Icy Blue, and Power Black - and is available in two storage variants: 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 15,999 and 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 18,999.

The POCO M5 can be purchased on Flipkart.

