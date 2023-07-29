Simple steps to pin and unpin conversations on Snapchat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Know easy ways to pin and unpin conversations on Snapchat

Snapchat, a popular social media platform known for its disappearing photos and videos, has recently introduced a new feature called "Pinning Conversations" for iOS users. The feature allows users to pin up to three conversations at the top of their chat screen which ensures easy access to their important chats.

To pin a conversation, users can follow these simple steps:

Swipe right from the Camera screen to access the Chat screen. Press and hold on to the desired friend or group to access Chat Settings. Tap on "Pin Conversation" to pin the selected chat to the top of the list.

One notable aspect of the Pinning Conversations feature is that other users involved in a pinned chat are not notified if their conversation is pinned by someone.

ALSO READ: Now earn money on X with 15 million impressions and 500 Followers

For users who wish to unpin a conversation, the process is equally straightforward:

Swipe right from the Camera screen to access the Chat screen. Press and hold on to the pinned friend or group to access Chat Settings. Tap on "Unpin Conversation" to remove the chat from the pinned list.

In addition, Snapchat allows users to customise their Friend Emojis for pinning. Users can choose a unique emoji to represent their pinned conversations, replacing the default pin emoji. This customisation feature adds a touch of personalization to the pinning experience.

ALSO READ: Know how Google's 'Unknown tracker alerts' feature protects you

The Pinning Conversations feature is designed to enhance user experience and provide quick access to frequently used chats. It ensures that these selected conversations stay at the top, even if the user receives new messages from other friends or groups. This feature is currently available exclusively for iOS devices.

Latest Technology News