Now earn money on X with 15 million impressions and 500 Followers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Know how to make money on X

Elon Musk's Twitter, now rebranded as X, has introduced its ads revenue programme for creators globally, including in India. To be eligible for the programme, creators must be subscribed to X Blue (previously Twitter Blue), have at least 15 million impressions on cumulative posts within the last three months, and have a minimum of 500 followers.

For eligible creators who have set up their payout details, they will receive a payment during the week of July 31 if they meet the criteria and their payout amount exceeds the minimum threshold of $50, as per the company's update.

ALSO READ: Tech tips: Check your EPF balance online| Follow these simple steps

The company stated that all eligible X Blue and Verified Organisations subscribers are entitled to revenue share as long as they meet the eligibility criteria and join. Payouts will be given as long as the company determines that the creator has generated more than $50. However, the company's support document did not specify how the value of payouts is determined.

Creators will be able to set up Ads Revenue Sharing and Creator Subscriptions independently. To receive payouts, users need a Stripe account. While all eligible users are encouraged to participate, the company warned that any breach of the Ads Revenue Share Terms, which include Creator Monetization Standards and the X Rules, may lead to exclusion from the programme.

The company mentioned that it reserves the right to modify or cancel the programme at any time for business, financial, or legal reasons. Earlier this month, Twitter initiated its ads revenue sharing programme for creators and had already started paying some of them.

ALSO READ: X monthly users hit record high in 2023, reveals Elon Musk

Furthermore, Musk recently also shared a graph showcasing the platform's growth, revealing that the number of monthly users reached a new high in 2023. The chart covered data from January 1st up until the previous day, with the final figure standing at 541,562,214.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News