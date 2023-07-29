X monthly users hit record high in 2023, reveals Elon Musk

Follow us on Image Source : ELON MUSK / X X monthly users hit record high in 2023

Twitter, now known as "X," has seen a surge in monthly users this year, according to its owner Elon Musk. The tech billionaire shared a graph showcasing the platform's growth, revealing that the number of monthly users reached a new high in 2023. The chart covered data from January 1st up until the previous day, with the final figure standing at 541,562,214.

"X monthly users reach new high in 2023. Chart is 1/1 to yesterday. Also, this is after removal of a vast number of bots", Musk mentioned in his tweet.

To reflect the rebranding, Twitter's iOS app has been updated, replacing the familiar blue bird logo with the new X logo and name.

Musk began hinting at the rebranding on July 23 through a series of tweets, indicating that the Twitter brand would soon bid farewell and gradually be replaced by the X brand. Following these tweets, the X logo appeared on the platform's web version, and workers were seen removing letters from the vertical sign at Twitter's headquarters, although the process was stopped by the police.

The Android app was updated earlier in the week, showcasing the new X logo and name. In addition, Twitter also announced the launch of the 'Ads Revenue Sharing' program for eligible creators globally which aims to make X the best platform on the internet for content creators to earn a living.

Musk clarified that the acquisition of Twitter by X Corp serves two purposes: to ensure freedom of speech and to accelerate X, described as the "everything app." This renaming process goes beyond merely changing the company's name, as Twitter's initial name made sense when it was limited to 140-character messages, like birds tweeting.

Now, with the ability to post various forms of content, including lengthy videos, the rebranding aims to better represent the platform's evolution.

