Know how Google's 'Unknown tracker alerts' feature protects you

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google introduces 'Unknown tracker alerts' feature

Google has recently started rolling out the "unknown tracker alerts" feature to Android 6.0+ users, as announced during this year's Google I/O developer event. This feature protects users from unwanted Bluetooth tracking by notifying them if an unknown Bluetooth device is detected travelling with them.

The feature works by automatically alerting Android users if an unknown Bluetooth tracker is separated from its owner and found to be moving alongside them. For instance, if someone is using an Apple AirTag or another Bluetooth tracking device to stalk them, the user will receive a notification.

ALSO READ: Watch YouTube videos together in Google Meet: Here's a step-by-step guide

Upon receiving the alert, users can tap on it to learn more about the tracker and view a map of its movements alongside them. They also have the option to tap "Play sound," which will trigger the tracker to emit noise, helping the user locate it without the tracker's owner being aware.

At present, the unknown tracker alerts are compatible with Apple AirTags. However, the platform intends to collaborate with other tag manufacturers to expand this protection to other tracking tags in the future, following joint industry specifications.

ALSO READ: Disney+ Hotstar to limit account sharing in India, following Netflix's footsteps

The feature also enables users to conduct a "manual scan" to check for nearby trackers that are separated from their owners. By navigating to Settings > Safety & Emergency > Unknown Tracker alerts and tapping the "Scan Now" button, users can initiate a 10-second manual scan. The results will display a list of trackers that are currently near the user and disconnected from their owner's device.

The tech giant mentioned that users will receive information about the unknown Bluetooth trackers and get tips on how to take appropriate action upon receiving an alert. It is important to note that some Bluetooth trackers may share their serial numbers or partial information about the owner when brought close to the back of a phone.

Latest Technology News