Disney+ Hotstar to limit account sharing in India, following Netflix's footsteps

Disney+ Hotstar, one of India's leading streaming services, is set to implement measures to curb password sharing among its premium users. Following in the footsteps of Netflix, the company plans to enforce a new policy that will restrict premium account logins to a maximum of four devices. The move comes as a response to address the prevalent issue of password sharing in the Indian market, which is significant for Disney.

Currently, a premium Disney+ Hotstar account in India allows logins on up to 10 devices, despite the website stating a limit of four. However, internal tests have been conducted, and the company intends to implement the four-device login restriction later this year. The primary aim is to encourage more users to purchase their individual subscriptions, as some might find it more convenient once the new restrictions are in place.

In May, Disney's rival, Netflix, had already taken similar action, implementing a password-sharing policy in over 100 countries. They informed subscribers that sharing the service with people outside their household would require an additional payment.

India's streaming market has seen remarkable growth, and it is estimated to become a $7 billion industry by 2027, as reported by Media Partners Asia. Among the streaming giants in the country, Disney+ Hotstar has emerged as the market leader, boasting approximately 50 million subscribers.

The decision to limit device logins for premium accounts was delayed previously, as Disney+ Hotstar did not want to inconvenience its premium users. Internal investigations have shown that only 5% of the premium subscribers have been logging in from more than four devices (television, tablet, smartphone). However, with the forthcoming changes, the restriction will also apply to the cheaper plan, limiting usage to only two devices.

Additionally, apart from the device login policy, Walt Disney is actively exploring various options to enhance its India digital and television business. The company is currently engaged in discussions with potential joint venture partners and is also considering the possibility of selling the business altogether. These strategic moves highlight Disney's proactive efforts to adapt to the evolving landscape and expand its presence in India's rapidly growing streaming market. By exploring different avenues, Disney aims to capitalize on the immense potential of the Indian market and solidify its position among the leading players in the streaming industry.

The streaming industry in India has become fiercely competitive, with Disney, Netflix, Amazon, and JioCinema vying for viewership. Data from research firm Media Partners Asia revealed that Disney's Hotstar secured the top position in India's streaming market, capturing 38% of viewership between January 2022 and March 2023, while rivals like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video which holds 5% each.

