Virat Kohli's unique earbuds are unavailable in India, costs around Rs 20,000: Details

Virat Kohli, the renowned Indian cricketer, has been making headlines not only for his sporting achievements but also for his fashion choices. Recently, while in the Caribbean, he was seen using distinctive earbuds that caught the attention of netizens. Unlike other celebrities who often prefer Apple's popular AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, Kohli opted for Beats Powerbeats Pro TWS earbuds, a lesser-known Apple product not officially available in India. Priced at approximately Rs 20,000 ($249.95) on Apple's official US store, these earbuds offer adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for comfortable and stable use, along with IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance, making them ideal for intense workouts.

Virat Kohli's popularity extends beyond cricket, as he is the most-followed Indian on Instagram and is adored by fans of all age groups. His recent century in his 500th cricket match and heartwarming encounter with the mother of West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva garnered widespread attention. However, it was his choice of headphones that piqued curiosity among netizens, with many wanting to know more about his preferred accessory.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds are a product of Beats, a company founded by musical legends Jimmy Iovine and Dr Dre. Apple acquired Beats in a significant $3 billion deal in 2014, and since its launch, the "b" logo has become a symbol of choice in both the music and sports worlds.

While Apple's AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are widely popular, Virat Kohli's preference for the Beats Powerbeats Pro highlights the diversity of Apple's product offerings. Unfortunately, these particular earbuds are not officially sold in India, leading to curiosity and interest among fans and technology enthusiasts alike.

As Kohli continues to make waves on and off the cricket field, his choice of earbuds adds to his reputation as a fashion icon and tech-savvy individual. The Beats Powerbeats Pro's impressive features and unique design have garnered attention and sparked discussions about the availability of various Apple products in different regions. As Virat Kohli sets trends, his endorsement of the Beats Powerbeats Pro may inspire fans and tech enthusiasts to explore choices in the audio accessories market.

