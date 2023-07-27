Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Anthropic form industry body for responsible AI development

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Anthropic from an industry body for responsible AI development

Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Anthropic have united to establish the "Frontier Model Forum," a new industry body dedicated to promoting the safe and responsible development of "frontier AI" models. As calls for regulatory oversight grow louder, these major tech firms aim to leverage their technical and operational expertise to benefit the entire AI ecosystem. The Forum's primary goal is to develop a public library of solutions that support industry best practices and standards, advancing AI safety research and minimizing potential risks.\

The Frontier Model Forum's key objectives include promoting responsible AI development, identifying safety best practices for frontier models, and sharing knowledge with policymakers, academics, and civil society to address society's challenges responsibly. Although the forum currently consists of four members, it remains open to new organizations that are actively developing and deploying frontier AI models and demonstrate a strong commitment to frontier model safety.

Kent Walker, President of Global Affairs at Google & Alphabet, expressed excitement about working together to promote responsible AI innovation and ensure AI's benefits are accessible to everyone. The Forum plans to establish an Advisory Board representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives to guide its strategy and priorities. Furthermore, the founding companies will be establishing the crucial institutional arrangements, which will include governance, charter and funding, along with a working group and executive board leading these efforts.

In the coming year, the Frontier Model Forum will focus on three key areas to support the safe and responsible development of frontier AI models. Firstly, it aims to promote knowledge sharing and best practices among industry players, governments, civil society, and academia. Secondly, the forum will support the AI safety ecosystem by identifying crucial open research questions on AI safety. Lastly, it will facilitate information sharing among companies and governments, fostering collaboration and responsible development of AI technologies.

The founding companies also plan to engage with civil society and governments to gather input on the Forum's design and explore meaningful collaboration opportunities

Inputs from IANS

