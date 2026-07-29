'No shots fired, tear gas was used': Jitendra Singh rejects Rahul Gandhi's student shooting claim

New Delhi:

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Wednesday, July 29, responded to allegations labelled by the opposition over the police excesses, saying, "It was repeatedly clarified that no shots were fired; tear gas was used. The authority to issue such an order rests with the magistrate, not the minister."

The minister also slammed the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, over the unparliamentary language used by him in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. "It's quite shocking to witness how the LoP, Rahul Gandhi, used such unparliamentary language in Parliament. What could be more unfortunate than calling the youth of this country idiots?" he said.

Rahul Gandhi slammed Centre in Lok Sabha; here's what he said

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Raising questions over the country's education system, the Congress MP alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) exercises control over key educational institutions and claimed that former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was merely a "symbol."

Participating in the discussion on the anti-paper leak legislation, Rahul Gandhi alleged that replacing the Education Minister alone would not bring any meaningful change to the education system. Claiming that the RSS has a strong influence over educational institutions, Gandhi said, "The RSS has captured the examination system. RSS members occupy every major position. Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation will not change anything because he was only a symbol. The RSS is running the country's education system. Every university has an RSS vice chancellor."

A heated exchange also occurred in the Lok Sabha after Gandhi defended the nationwide student protests over the NEET-UG 2026 controversy. However, his speech sparked strong objections from the treasury benches after he referred to "students, idiots, and andhbhakts," which prompted BJP leaders to term the remarks "unparliamentary."

Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 passed

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the anti-paper leak -- Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, amid uproar in the lower House over Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Amit Shah and allegations that the Home Minister ordered the firing of pellet guns on student protesters during the July 20 Sansad Chalo march from Jantar Mantar.

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'RSS controls India's education system, Pradhan was only a symbol': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre in Lok Sabha