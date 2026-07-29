Anti-paper leak amendment bill passed in Lok Sabha amid uproar over Rahul's student shooting claim

New Delhi:

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the anti-paper leak -- Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 amid repeated disruptions in the lower House over Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Amit Shah and allegations that the home minister ordered the firing of pellet guns on student protesters during the July 20 Sansad Chalo march from Jantar Mantar.

The Centre on Monday introduced the amendment bill, just days after nationwide student protests over the NEET controversy led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister.

The proposed legislation aims to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act by prescribing stricter penalties for those involved in examination paper leaks, including up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

The opposition has continued to press the government over the NEET paper leak since the Monsoon session commenced on July 20, repeatedly disrupting proceedings and restricting legislative business largely to the introduction of two bills.

Row over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Amit Shah, Centre counters

During the debate on the bill, Rahul Gandhi accused Amit Shah of authorising the use of force against students during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Gandhi alleged that Shah, who was not present in the House at the time, was responsible for the police action against the demonstrators.

"The Home Minister ordered the shooting of our students. He put pellets into the blood of our students. He ordered the students of India to be shot," Gandhi said, referring to the police action during the CJP-led protest.

He also claimed that "the use of force can only be authorised by the Minister or the Prime Minister."

The remarks drew strong protests from the Treasury benches, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding that Gandhi provide evidence to support his allegations.

BJP and NDA members accused the Congress leader of making baseless allegations against the Home Minister, triggering sloganeering and brief disruptions in the House. They also demanded an apology, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reminded Gandhi that allegations made in Parliament must be substantiated with evidence.

Replying to the debate, Union Minister Jitendra Singh dismissed Gandhi's claims as "factually incorrect", stating that no bullets were fired and no order to open fire had been issued during the protest.

Also Read:

'No shots fired, tear gas was used': Jitendra Singh rejects Rahul Gandhi's student shooting claim