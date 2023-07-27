Honor 90 is set to launch in India by mid-September with a price tag of around Rs 45,000

Follow us on Image Source : HONOR Honor 90

Honor 90 to revive the brand in India with impressive features and competitive pricingHonor 90, a smartphone brand, is preparing to make its debut in India in mid-September, with an approximate price tag of Rs 45,000 in the premium segment, according to industry sources. The eagerly anticipated 6.7-inch smartphone is expected to be available for purchase both offline and online. One of its standout features will be the industry-leading 200MP triple rear camera with AI capabilities, promising exceptional photography experiences. Additionally, the device will boast a 50MP selfie camera and a powerful 4900mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage.

The Honor 90's camera setup is set to impress photography enthusiasts, with the ability to record 4K videos and offer 10X digital zoom. As a global brand, Honor has garnered praise for its commitment to continuous product innovation and differentiation. Industry experts believe that the Indian market presents immense potential and opportunities for smartphone brands, given the increasing demand for premium devices.

Prabhu Ram, Head of Industry Intelligence Group at CMR, stated that India's consumer base is rapidly expanding, providing smartphone brands with the chance to establish a significant presence in the market. The impending launch of Honor 90 is expected to challenge existing players in the premium smartphone segment in India, just ahead of the festive season. The brand is positioning itself to disrupt the market and offer consumers a compelling choice for high-quality devices.

With the advent of Honor 90, Indian consumers can look forward to an impressive smartphone offering that aims to deliver cutting-edge technology and innovation, ensuring a unique and distinct market presence. As the competition intensifies in the premium smartphone space, consumers can anticipate more options and features that cater to their evolving needs and preferences. The success of Honor 90 in the Indian market will depend on its ability to deliver on its promises and cater to the demands of discerning smartphone users.

