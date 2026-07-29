Honor Band 11, Band 11 Pro and Pro GPS Edition announced for pre-order ahead of launch

New Delhi:

Honor has just started with the pre-orders for its new Band 11 series in China, with the official launch right around the corner. This year’s lineup includes three different options:

Honor Band 11

Honor Band 11 Pro

Honor Band 11 Pro GPS Edition

Honor Band 11 Pro GPS Edition introduces standalone GPS

Honor finally put standalone GPS in one of its smart bands. The Band 11 Pro GPS Edition packs its own positioning chip, so you can track your outdoor runs or bike rides without dragging your phone along. This will be helpful for runners, cyclists, hikers, or anyone who prefers to work out light. The band itself records your routes, workout data, and all the essentials.

So, buyers now get to pick from the standard Band 11, the Band 11 Pro, or the Pro GPS Edition, depending on how serious they are about fitness tracking.

Fitness and health features

On the health and sports side, all three models share the same core features. There’s a dedicated badminton mode, which shows Honor’s ongoing push for sport-specific tracking. They also handle sleep monitoring, keeping tabs on your sleep quality and related stats. Honor hasn’t shared a complete list of sensors or fitness functions yet, but expect more details closer to launch.

Battery life and colour options

Battery life looks solid too. The base Honor Band 11 should last up to 18 days on a single charge if you use it typically. The Band 11 Pro and Pro GPS Edition do even better, promising up to 26 days between charges — that puts them up with the longest-lasting fitness bands you can get.

As for looks, the Band 11 comes in Sea Salt White, Taro Purple, and Caviar, while the Pro versions show up in Almond White, Cocoa Black, and Avocado. Don’t get too attached to the names — they’re just translated from Chinese.

Successor to the Honor Band 10

This new series steps up from the Honor Band 10, which offered a 1.57-inch AMOLED display, a slim 8.99mm profile, and weighed just 22.1g with the strap. The Band 10 also launched Honor Heart Health Research features, including advanced heart monitoring, sleep analysis, sleep apnea screening, and 96 sport modes.

With standalone GPS and even longer battery life, the Honor Band 11 series looks like a stronger all-round package, especially for anyone needing more detailed fitness tracking.

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