'RSS controls India's education system, Pradhan was only a symbol': Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre in Lok Sabha

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Raising questions over the country's education system, the Congress MP alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) exercises control over key educational institutions and claimed that former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was merely a "symbol."

Participating in the discussion on the anti-paper leak legislation, Rahul Gandhi alleged that replacing the Education Minister alone would not bring any meaningful change to the education system. Claiming that the RSS has a strong influence over educational institutions, Gandhi said, "The RSS has captured the examination system. RSS members occupy every major position. Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation will not change anything because he was only a symbol. The RSS is running the country's education system. Every university has an RSS vice chancellor."

Heated exchange in Lok Sabha

A heated exchange also occurred in the Lok Sabha after Gandhi defended the nationwide student protests over the NEET-UG 2026 controversy. However, his speech sparked strong objections from the treasury benches after he referred to "students, idiots and andhbhakts", which prompted BJP leaders to term the remarks "unparliamentary".

Speaking during the debate, Rahul Gandhi said the widespread protests reflected the genuine concerns of students about their future and should be respected by all political parties, irrespective of political differences. "I was very excited and reassured by what the future of this country did on our streets. This was not anger, this is not violence, this was not hatred. This was a deep expression of the youth of this country, of the future generation of this country, and I feel all political parties must respect this expression, including my friends in the BJP," Gandhi said.

He further claimed that even BJP leaders would find similar opinions within their own families if they discussed the issue with their children. "In fact, I am pretty certain, and I have seen examples of it, if my friends in the BJP were to go and ask their own children about what they felt about what their brothers and sisters were doing, they would find agreement among their own children. There is nothing wrong in what happened and every Indian should be proud," he added.

Gandhi's remarks came amid the continuing political battle over the Centre's handling of the nationwide protests that erupted following alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

'Students, idiots and andhbhakts' remark sparks uproar

The debate took a dramatic turn when Rahul Gandhi recalled a conversation with an 18-year-old student while referring to the recent protests. During his speech, he said the student had described society as falling into three categories. "These categories are students, the idiots and then the andhbhakts," said Gandhi, adding that "andhbhakt is a person who is absolutely convinced that another idiot is God." The comments immediately triggered loud protests from members of the ruling NDA alliance, with several MPs objecting to the language used by the Congress leader inside the House.

Rijiju objects, calls remarks unparliamentary

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju intervened during Rahul Gandhi's speech and urged him to avoid using expressions that the ruling side considered unparliamentary. "We don't want to disrupt your speech, but you used unparliamentary language…you continue, but don't use that language," Rijiju said. As the protests from the treasury benches continued, Rahul Gandhi turned towards Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to maintain order in the House. "To keep the house in order is your responsibility; the moment I open my mouth, treasury benches shout," the Congress MP said.

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