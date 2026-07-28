Garlanded Dharmendra Pradhan like he had 'returned from war in Pakistan': Gaurav Gogoi on anti-paper leak bill

New Delhi:

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who opened the Opposition's debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday accused the government of not being serious about tackling the issue of paper leaks.

Gogoi began his speech by highlighting the impact of floods in Assam before turning his focus to the proposed amendments. He said that after examining the Bill, he got the impression that the government was not willing to bring about any meaningful change to address examination irregularities.

The discussion on the anti-paper leak Amendment Bill is underway in the Lok Sabha, with Union Minister Jitendra Singh opening the debate in the House.

Bill is just an eyewash

Calling the proposed amendment an "eyewash", Gogoi recalled that when the original legislation was introduced two years ago, the government had termed it a historic measure aimed at strengthening the education system and preventing paper leaks.

"Government is not serious, Bill is just an eyewash," said the Congress MP during debate on the anti-paper leak Bill in Lok Sabha.

Criticising the Centre's approach towards the education sector, he said that despite the 2024 law, question papers of public examinations continued to be leaked. "This is an amendment, Bill. If the law came into force in 2024, then how were there so many paper leaks in 2025 or onwards?" he asked.

Gogoi also took a swipe at the BJP, saying that when former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrived in Parliament on Monday, party leaders welcomed him with garlands as if he had returned after "fighting a war in Pakistan."

Questioning the effectiveness of the anti-paper leak legislation, Gogoi asked how a major examination paper leak could take place in 2026 if the law introduced by the government in 2024 was as stringent as claimed.

Gogoi also targeted Dharmendra Pradhan, saying he was the Education Minister during the 2024 NEET controversy and alleging that he had initially denied that any paper leak had occurred. He further claimed that Pradhan continued to maintain the same position even after reports of 21 student deaths linked to the controversy.

He also said that instead of focusing on how to solve paper leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Focus on Instagram instead."

Gogoi targets govt over exam irregularities

The Congress leader also questioned the progress of the NEET-UG paper leak investigation, citing a media report to claim that 44 out of the 45 accused chargesheeted in the case are currently out on bail.

Gogoi further raised questions over the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and alleged irregularities within the organisation.

Referring to the sanctioned strength of the agency, he asked, "If the sanctioned capacity of the NTA is 34, then how come 47 officials were sacked?"

Gogoi also targeted the National Testing Agency (NTA) chief, alleging that he had earlier headed the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), where irregularities were reported, and made similar claims regarding Chhattisgarh.

Questioning the government's backing of the NTA chief, Gogoi asked, "Why is he still being saved by the Modi government?" He further alleged that the official had links with the RSS (Sangh).

About the anti-paper leak Amendment Bill

The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026, with stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and a Rs 50 lakh fine was introduced by Singh, days after large-scale student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as education minister.

According to the Bill, investigations into paper leak cases are to be completed within two months.

It says that individuals involved in paper leaks or unfair means in exams will get jail terms for a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

For organised crimes, the Bill proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.

The present law has provisions for a minimum of three to five years of imprisonment to curb cheating, and those involved in organised crimes of cheating face five to 10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore.

All the states and UTs will be empowered to set up fast-track courts, which will conduct hearings swiftly and complete the trial within three months of filing of the chargesheet, according to the Bill.

The Centre will be empowered to set up a special task force to investigate cases of paper leaks in certain circumstances, it says.

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