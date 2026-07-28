Rahul Gandhi hits out at Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, calls him 'filthiest man who defends rapists'

New Delhi:

The leader of opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi accused newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi of "protecting rapists" and calling him "the most filthy type of man". Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi attacked the Centre over the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as the new education minister, alleging that the prime minister had chosen "a person who expressed consent and even happiness over the release of those convicted of raping a pregnant woman."

Her remarks triggered strong objections from the Treasury benches, with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accusing her of making defamatory statements in Parliament.

Rijiju said the comments amounted to "character assassination" and demanded that they be expunged from the proceedings. "This amounts to character assassination within Parliament, and we do not expect such language. These statements should be expunged from the record. Such language should not be used. She should apologise to the House," he said.

'What was the need to unleash pellet guns and AK-47s on the country’s youth?'

Referring to the July 20 anti-paper leak protests in the national capital, Priyanka asked why security forces allegedly resorted to tear gas shells and pellet guns against students.

"What was the need to unleash pellet guns and AK-47s on the country’s youth? Were they terrorists? Who gave the order to use pellet guns? Was it the Prime Minister? Was it the Home Minister? They must answer. The entire nation is asking. It is not just the Congress party; the entire nation is demanding an answer," she said.

The Congress MP also sought accountability for the police action, asking who authorised the use of pellet guns to disperse the protesters. "Who gave the orders to use pellet guns and suppress students' voices?" she asked, while demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah explain why force was used against students demonstrating over the examination controversy.

Priyanka further alleged that the country's examination and education system had failed, saying repeated paper leaks had shattered students' trust. "The education system has developed flaws. The exam system has failed. Not a single mafia member has been punished," she said, accusing the government of failing to take effective action against those responsible for examination malpractices.

Pralhad Joshi's political journey

President Droupadi Murmu assigned Pralhad Joshi the additional charge of the Ministry of Education after accepting the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over the 2026 NEET controversy and weak management of the National Testing Agency. Joshi will continue to oversee his existing portfolios while leading the Education Ministry.

Over the years, he has held several key positions, including:

President of the BJP's Karnataka unit

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

Union Minister of Coal

Union Minister of Mines

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

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'Are they terrorists?' Priyanka Gandhi questions pellet gun use on students, demands answer from PM, Amit Shah