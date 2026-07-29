'Aims to dismantle paper leak ecosystem': Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on bill's passage in Lok Sabha

New Delhi:

Newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi reacted to the passage of the anti-paper leak -- Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, July 29, stating that it "aims to dismantle the paper leak ecosystem" in the nation. The Lower House passed the bill through a voice note amidst an uproar in the Parliament.

Joshi gave his initial reaction to the passage of the bill in the Lok Sabha. "The Lok Sabha has passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, ushering in a tougher legal framework to combat examination malpractices. With stricter penalties, fast-track courts, enhanced investigation mechanisms and stringent action against exam fraud, the Bill aims to dismantle the paper leak ecosystem and increase transparency, credibility and fairness in the examination process," Joshi wrote in an X post.

Tempers flare at lower house over use of force against students

Tempers flared at the Lok Sabha as the ruling NDA and the opposition UPA were at loggerheads over the use of force by police against the protesters at Jantar Mantar during their NEET paper leak protest. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the use of shots on the students, a claim which was denied by the ruling alliance as the discussion over the use of force continued in the lower house.

"The Home Minister ordered the shooting of our students. He put pellets into the blood of our students. He ordered the students of India to be shot," Gandhi said, referring to the police action during the CJP-led protest. He also claimed that "the use of force can only be authorised by the Minister or the Prime Minister."

BJP and NDA members accused the Congress leader of making baseless allegations against the Home Minister, triggering sloganeering and brief disruptions in the House. They also demanded an apology, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reminded Gandhi that allegations made in Parliament must be substantiated with evidence. "How can you say this? You are the LoP. On what basis are you saying this? Who told you this? What you said is wrong. I object; this should be expunged. Rahul Gandhi apologise...This is a serious allegation; this is a breach of his own position and privilege," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in the Parliament.

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