Honor Robot phone camera features revealed ahead of August 12 launch: 200MP Triple cameras confirmed

New Delhi:

Honor just released a bunch of new details about its upcoming Robot Phone— a top-tier cameras, with tons of storage and a fresh design. The company has kicked off pre-orders in China, too, so if you are eager, you can lock one in before the official launch on August 12.

People have already been buzzing about the phone thanks to its robotic gimbal camera module. Now, the company has been teasing to confirm this thing is made for serious photography and video work.

200MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Confirmed

At its latest Imaging Technology event, Honor showed off the Robot Phone’s camera details. There’s a triple camera system in the back, with a 200MP main sensor leading the charge. That’s a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, plus a 23mm-equivalent lens sitting on a 4D gimbal stabilisation setup. Basically, it’s built to keep your shots steady and your videos smooth, even if you’re on the move.

Next to the primary sensor, there’s a 50MP ultra-wide camera for landscape shots and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera for zooming way in without losing quality.

Honor Yuguang H1 Chip and ARRI Partnership

Honor also built its new Yuguang H1 imaging chip into the Robot Phone, pushing image processing and computational photography even further. And then there’s the partnership with ARRI—the heavyweight in cinema cameras. Thanks to that team-up, the Robot Phone supports Log-C video encoding and LUT colour grading, both must-haves for filmmakers handling post-production. This is the first phone to come out of the Honor-ARRI partnership, so naturally, there’s a lot of excitement around what it can do.

RAM, storage variants and colour options

For the tech specs, Honor’s started taking pre-reservations on its China website. The Robot Phone comes in two colours—Moon Shadow Grey and Star Trail Silver, and two storage options: 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM with a massive 1TB storage. Clearly, Honor is targeting power users—think mobile photographers and content creators who eat up a ton of space with high-res photos and 4K video.

Robotic Gimbal camera takes centre stage

The real star here, though, is the robotic gimbal camera up top. Unlike your standard setup, this module can spin around to track moving subjects as you shoot video. There’s also a three-axis mechanical gimbal for added stability, helping you keep handheld footage steady. You can even shoot in 90-degree or 180-degree modes with just one hand, which opens up lots of creative options.

With all this—advanced camera tech, AI imaging features, and tools for pro-level video—Honor seems to be swinging for the fences with the Robot Phone. We’ll get the full scoop on price and availability once the phone launches in China on August 12.

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