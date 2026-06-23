Honor X80 Pro Max launched with 11000mAh battery and 10000-nit AMOLED display

New Delhi:

Honor has recently unleashed the latest X80 Pro Max in the Chinese market. The new handset highlights the battery capacity, as it features an 11,000mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging, making it a powerhouse for long usage without any delay in refilling the battery. Meaning, no more battery anxiety and no more worrying about refilling it with juice without missing a beat.

Honor X80 Pro Max: Price and availability

The Honor X80 Pro Max is available in multiple storage configurations in China:

8GB + 128GB: CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 28,000)

8GB + 256GB: CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs. 31,000)

8GB + 512GB: CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 35,000)

12GB + 512GB: CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs. 39,000)

The smartphone will go on sale in China starting June 26 and will be offered in Lightning Red, Moonlight White, Mystic Black, and Vibrant Orange colour options.

6.8-Inch AMOLED Display With Up to 10,000 Nits Brightness

One of the biggest highlights of the Honor X80 Pro Max is its 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,280 x 2,788 pixels.

The panel supports:

120Hz refresh rate

3,840Hz PWM dimming

100% DCI-P3 colour gamut

1.07 billion colours

Up to 10,000 nits peak HDR brightness

This means that watching movies or gaming in harsh sunlight will not be a problem. And with aluminosilicate glass, you will not have to worry as much about scratches or the occasional drop—it’s built to survive.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Processor

Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset.

The processor features:

Four performance cores clocked up to 2.6GHz

Four efficiency cores running at 2.0GHz

Adreno 812 GPU

It is further paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and you’re looking at a device that can handle gaming, streaming, and just about anything else without breaking a sweat. It comes loaded with MagicOS 10 based on Android 16, so you’re set for the latest features.

Massive 11,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging

Backed by a 11,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, the device comes with enough capacity for quick refuels and 27W wired reverse charging to top up your other gadgets.

50MP camera with OIS

The device comes with a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation and up to 10x digital zoom, so photos and videos shouldn’t be a problem, even with shaky hands. On the front, you get an 8MP selfie camera that shoots crisp video calls and social posts, with support for 4K videos at 30fps.

Durable design with advanced water resistance

Honor has focused heavily on durability with the X80 Pro Max.

The smartphone carries:

IP68 rating

IP69 rating

IP69K certification

These certifications and ratings will offer top-tier protection against dust, water, and high-pressure jets. Basically, this phone isn’t afraid of a little rough handling.