Pre-booking starts for 'Make in India' Samsung foldables: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Fold5

Samsung has announced the availability of its latest lineup of 'Make in India' foldable smartphones, Galaxy Watch, and new tablets in the country. The devices will be available for pre-booking from July 27 (12 noon onwards) at leading online and offline retail stores, offering attractive offers to customers.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 will be available in two variants:

8GB+256GB for Rs 99,999

8GB+512GB for Rs 109,999

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold5 will come in three models:

12GB+256GB priced at Rs 154,999

12GB+512GB at Rs 164,999

12GB+1TB at Rs 184,999

ALSO READ: Apple exploring foldable iPad release in the future: Know more

According to IANS, JB Park, President, and CEO of Samsung SWA, stated that their fifth generation of foldable smartphones will see higher adoption from tech-savvy consumers in India. Both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will be manufactured at Samsung's Noida factory, supporting their 'Powering Digital India' initiative.

Galaxy Z Flip5 comes with a new Flex Window suitable for content creation, while Galaxy Z Fold5 offers seamless multitasking experiences.

Alongside the foldables, Indian consumers can also pre-book the all-new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic starting from July 27. The Galaxy Watch6 starts at Rs 29,999, and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic starts at Rs 36,999. Exciting pre-book benefits will allow customers to own the Galaxy Watch6 series starting at Rs 19,999.

ALSO READ: Excitel's latest plan brings 12 OTT platforms to subscribers

For the tablets, the Samsung Tab S9 Ultra (512GB) will be priced at Rs 119,999, and the 256GB variant at Rs 108,999. The Tab S9+ (256GB) will cost Rs 90,999, while the Tab S9 (256GB) will be available for Rs 83,999, along with new offers.

Consumers purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip5 through Samsung.com will have the option to choose from three exclusive colors: Gray, Green, and Blue. Those buying the Galaxy Z Fold5 from Samsung.com will get the option of one exclusive color - Platinum.

Customers pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 during the "Samsung Live" event on July 27 at 12 p.m. will receive additional exclusive gifts, including a Silicone Case with a Ring worth Rs 4,199 on purchase of Z Flip5 and a Standing Case with Strap worth Rs 6,299 on purchase of Galaxy Z Fold5.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News