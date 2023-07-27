Excitel's latest plan brings 12 OTT platforms to subscribers

Follow us on Image Source : EXCITEL Excitel launches 'Cable Cutter' plan, offering high-speed internet and OTT channels

Indian startup Excitel has introduced its latest home internet plan, called the 'Cable Cutter' plan which aims to enhance the home entertainment experience for its customers. According to the company, the plan boasts impressive speeds of up to 400 Mbps and offers a range of 12 over-the-top (OTT) channels, which include a selection of 550+ Live TV channels.

With plans starting at Rs 592 for a 12-month subscription, the company is aiming to reduce users' television expenses while ensuring they don't miss out on their favorite shows and movies.

The company mentioned that it already boasts a customer base of 900,000 subscribers spread across more than 35 cities in India, the broadband network has been recognised by Ookla as the fastest and best-rated in the country.

ALSO READ: Apple exploring foldable iPad release in the future: Know more

In addition, according to TRAI, Excitel ranked among the Top 10 ISPs in India in 2020, the company claimed.

Vivek Raina, the co-founder, and CEO of Excitel expressed excitement about the launch, referring to the Cable Cutter Plan as a "game-changer" in the home broadband and cable TV domain.

"The ever-increasing popularity of OTT platforms and the soaring costs of traditional cable TV services have driven us to create a comprehensive solution for our customers. Our cable Cutter Plan offers a seamless blend of Live TV, OTT content, and lightning-fast internet speeds, all bundled together at an affordable price point, the perfect fusion of convenience, variety, and affordability, catering to the ever-evolving entertainment needs of consumers," he said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Now pin up to 5 conversations in Google Messages: Know how

Key features of Excitel's Cable-Cutter Plan include internet speeds of up to 400 Mbps, with subscription plans starting at Rs 592 for a year. Users will enjoy access to a wide selection of over 550 Live TV channels and 12 popular OTT platforms, such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5.

Latest Technology News