Thursday, July 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Excitel's latest plan brings 12 OTT platforms to subscribers

Excitel's latest plan brings 12 OTT platforms to subscribers

Key features of Excitel's Cable-Cutter Plan include internet speeds of up to 400 Mbps, with subscription plans starting at Rs 592 for a year.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2023 8:59 IST
cable cutter, live tv, excitel, cable cutter plan, tech news, india tv tech
Image Source : EXCITEL Excitel launches 'Cable Cutter' plan, offering high-speed internet and OTT channels

Indian startup Excitel has introduced its latest home internet plan, called the 'Cable Cutter' plan which aims to enhance the home entertainment experience for its customers. According to the company, the plan boasts impressive speeds of up to 400 Mbps and offers a range of 12 over-the-top (OTT) channels, which include a selection of 550+ Live TV channels.

With plans starting at Rs 592 for a 12-month subscription, the company is aiming to reduce users' television expenses while ensuring they don't miss out on their favorite shows and movies.

The company mentioned that it already boasts a customer base of 900,000 subscribers spread across more than 35 cities in India, the broadband network has been recognised by Ookla as the fastest and best-rated in the country. 

ALSO READ: Apple exploring foldable iPad release in the future: Know more

In addition, according to TRAI, Excitel ranked among the Top 10 ISPs in India in 2020, the company claimed. 

Vivek Raina, the co-founder, and CEO of Excitel expressed excitement about the launch, referring to the Cable Cutter Plan as a "game-changer" in the home broadband and cable TV domain.

Related Stories
Manipur violence: Govt extends internet ban for 5 more days till June 30

Manipur violence: Govt extends internet ban for 5 more days till June 30

Manipur High Court directs government to partially lift internet ban | DETAILS

Manipur High Court directs government to partially lift internet ban | DETAILS

Tech tips: Discover how to share Wi-Fi credentials effortlessly on your iPhone or iPad

Tech tips: Discover how to share Wi-Fi credentials effortlessly on your iPhone or iPad

ChatGPT integration potential found in Samsung Internet Browser App, reports suggest

ChatGPT integration potential found in Samsung Internet Browser App, reports suggest

"The ever-increasing popularity of OTT platforms and the soaring costs of traditional cable TV services have driven us to create a comprehensive solution for our customers. Our cable Cutter Plan offers a seamless blend of Live TV, OTT content, and lightning-fast internet speeds, all bundled together at an affordable price point, the perfect fusion of convenience, variety, and affordability, catering to the ever-evolving entertainment needs of consumers," he said in a statement. 

ALSO READ: Now pin up to 5 conversations in Google Messages: Know how

Key features of Excitel's Cable-Cutter Plan include internet speeds of up to 400 Mbps, with subscription plans starting at Rs 592 for a year. Users will enjoy access to a wide selection of over 550 Live TV channels and 12 popular OTT platforms, such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and ZEE5.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News