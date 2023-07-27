Apple exploring foldable iPad release in the future: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple iPad Pro

Apple is exploring the possibility of launching a foldable iPad, according to supply chain sources. The company, known for its innovative devices, is reportedly interested in expanding its foldable technology beyond smartphones and into the tablet market.

According to a preview of an upcoming report from DigiTimes, tech giant Apple is rumored to have been working on foldable smartphones for several years and is now considering extending its efforts to the tablet sector.

This latest claim adds weight to previous rumors about the development of a foldable iPad. Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously projected that the device might be released in 2024. However, other industry experts like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young had not yet received any information about such a product at that time.

According to Kuo, the foldable iPad would feature an all-new design, along with a lightweight and robust carbon fiber kickstand. Similar to foldable smartphones from Samsung and Google.

It's expected that a foldable iPad would come with a higher price tag than the existing 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which starts at $1,099. While Apple has yet to introduce any devices with foldable displays, speculations suggest that the company is exploring all possibilities, including a foldable iPhone, iPad, and Mac, for the future.

Meanwhile, research firm Omdia has revealed that the new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models, the first in the Apple iPad series to use OLED displays, are set to enter mass production in the first quarter of 2024. Reportedly, the advantages of OLED technology for iPad Pro displays include enhanced brightness, higher contrast ratio, better color accuracy, and lower power consumption compared to existing models with LCD screens.

