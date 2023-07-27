Now pin up to 5 conversations in Google Messages: Know how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Messages now allows pinning 5 conversations

Google is rolling out a new feature in the beta version of its instant messaging app, Google Messages. With this update, users can now pin up to five conversations, a notable increase from the previous limit of three conversations. The pinned conversations will be set to the top of the Messages app which makes it easier for users to access their most important chats quickly.

To pin a conversation, users can long-press on the chat they want to pin, and a 'Pin up to 5 conversations' bubble will appear. Once pinned, the chat will have an icon on the right to indicate its status. Moreover, these pinned conversations will be synced with Messages for the web, allowing users to access them across devices seamlessly.

Alongside the pinning feature, Google Messages is also testing an 'animated emoji' feature. However, it appears that the animations will only be triggered when sending a single emoji, not multiple emojis or a combination of text and emojis.

The animated emoji feature was first spotted by Reddit user BruthaBeige, and Android expert Mishaal Rahman later received a tip about it. The addition of animated emojis adds a fun and dynamic touch to messaging for users who enjoy expressing themselves with emojis.

In the past, Google has been working on enhancing the user experience of its messaging app. Earlier this year, reports suggested that the tech giant was working on a redesigned voice recorder user interface for Google Messages.

In addition, it was reported in January that Google was planning to introduce a new feature that would allow users to create their own user profiles within the messaging app.

The new updates on Google Messages, including the ability to pin up to five conversations and the introduction of animated emojis, aim to improve user engagement and offer more personalised and expressive communication options.

