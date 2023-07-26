Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Fold5: Price, specifications and more

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Fold5

Samsung has unveiled its much-anticipated fifth generation of Galaxy foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. These devices claim to offer a unique experience with their sleek and compact designs, a multitude of customization options, and powerful performance. The new Flex Hinge design ensures a smooth and aesthetically pleasing foldable experience. With an emphasis on extraordinary camera capabilities, such as the FlexCam for creative photography, these foldable devices redefine the possibilities of smartphone technology, whether open or closed.

The Galaxy Z Flip5, available at a starting price of $1,199, offers users a stylish and pocket-sized self-expression tool without compromising on functionality. It's new and expanded Flex Window provides more customization options, including informative and graphical clocks that can match the face design of a user's Galaxy Watch6 series, as well as stylish frames. With the device closed, users can effortlessly access useful information from the Flex Window, such as weather updates, music control, and even global stock market updates with the Google Finance widget. The Galaxy Z Flip5 also boasts the most versatile camera experience on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, featuring the larger Flex Window for high-quality selfies and FlexCam for capturing photos from creative angles.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold5, available at a starting price of $1,799, is the ultimate productivity powerhouse with a large screen. Its immersive 7.6-inch Main Screen allows for expansive and uninterrupted viewing, perfect for enjoying your favourite movies in portrait or landscape mode. Enhanced Taskbar and two-handed drag-and-drop functionalities enable dynamic productivity when switching between frequently used apps and moving content between screens. The device's Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform enhances graphics and uses AI for an exceptional gaming experience on the largest Galaxy smartphone screen.

Samsung's commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5, which feature a wider variety of recycled materials than their predecessors. The packaging boxes are made using 100 per cent recycled materials, showcasing Samsung's dedication to creating products with optimized longevity. Additionally, each device comes with five years of security updates and four generations of OS upgrades, further extending its lifecycle.

With a range of colours and accessories available for both models, users can personalize their Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 to suit their style and preferences. The Galaxy Z series represents Samsung's continued dedication to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of its customers through groundbreaking technology.

