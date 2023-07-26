Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV How to save your iPhone from water damage?

Caught in the rain with your iPhone can be worrisome, as water damage can harm your device. However, there is a simple method to remove water from your iPhone without panicking. By following this technique, water can be expelled from your phone in just one minute.

Take Siri’s Help

Both Android and iOS devices support voice assistant features. While Android devices have Google Voice Assistant, iOS devices like the iPhone come with Siri Voice Assistant. With Siri's help, you can perform various tasks on your smartphone without even touching it, such as making calls, sending messages, playing YouTube videos, and listening to music, all through voice commands. Additionally, Siri can also assist if your iPhone gets wet.

Water Eject Feature

Apple provides a water eject feature on certain models of the iPhone. If you have an iPhone 12 or a later model, you can use this feature to remove water from the device. This feature is essential as some parts of the iPhone, like the speaker, volume buttons, and charging port, have small openings, making it susceptible to water penetration. By utilizing the water eject feature, you can quickly remove water from these vulnerable areas.

When using the water eject feature, Siri triggers a special high-vibration tone that helps expel water from the holes in the smartphone. For older iPhone models, you'll need to download the Shortcuts app to access this feature.

To safeguard your iPhone from water damage during rainy days, remember to enable the water eject feature if your device supports it. This simple and efficient method ensures your iPhone remains protected from water-related mishaps, allowing you to enjoy your rainy days without worry.

