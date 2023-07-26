Amazon introduces a dedicated page for viewing product recalls and safety information

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon's latest feature enables users to view product recalls and safety updates

Amazon has launched a new feature called 'Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts' page, aiming to keep customers informed about product recalls and safety information for items they purchased from Amazon's store. The e-commerce giant has always proactively notified customers about product recalls and safety alerts, but this dedicated page now provides a centralized location for users to access this important information.

The 'Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts' page makes it easier for customers to be aware of any recalls on products they have purchased. If a recall or safety alert is issued for a specific item, users will receive a personalized email containing the details of the recall. Additionally, they will see an alert banner at the top of their 'Your orders' page, linking to their personalized page with more comprehensive information about potential safety hazards. The page will also provide instructions on available refund, return, or repair options.

Previously, customers had to rely on third-party websites to learn about product recalls, and they often had to submit personal information to receive instructions on how to handle a recalled product. With this new feature, Amazon can directly reach 100 per cent of its customers who have purchased a recalled product and offer clear guidance on the next steps to take.

In other recent news, Amazon introduced a free self-serve product customization feature called 'Customise Your Product' in India which is available for over 10,000 products across 76 different categories on the platform. It offers an intuitive customizing experience, allowing customers to personalize products using visual design tools. Furthermore, customers can preview the final custom product in real time before making a purchase.

The 'Your Recalls and Product Safety Alerts' page and the 'Customise Your Product' feature demonstrate Amazon's ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience and safety. By providing easy access to recall information and empowering customers to personalize their purchases, Amazon continues to innovate and cater to its diverse user base.

Inputs from IANS

