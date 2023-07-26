Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: How to watch it live and what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung is gearing up for its much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, which will be hosted in Seoul, South Korea, a first for the tech giant. The event is expected to unleash the most anticipated foldable smartphones from the company. Here are the event, launch and other details if you want to witness the event live.

What time will the event go live?

The event is scheduled to kick start at 7 am ET which is around 4:30 pm as per Indian Standard Time.

How to livestream?

It will be live-streamed from Samsung's YouTube channel, Samsung website, Samsung TV Plus, and the Samsung Newsroom website.

What is the major highlight of the event?

New Foldable smartphones

The major highlights of the event are expected to be the unveiling of two new additions to the Galaxy Z-series, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. These foldable smartphones are the successors of last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is anticipated to bring some visual enhancements, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to feature a larger cover display compared to its predecessor.

Galaxy Tab S9

In addition to the new foldable phones, Samsung is likely to introduce the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets, with rumours suggesting that the top-of-the-line model, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, may be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and feature a dual rear camera setup.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

The tech giant is also expected to unleash the latest smartwatch from the company- Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The watch is rumoured to come with a rotating bezel and upgraded functionality for better experience.

Galaxy Buds 3

Furthermore, attendees and viewers can anticipate the announcement of the Galaxy Buds 3, the latest iteration of Samsung's Galaxy-branded truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event promises to be an exciting showcase of the latest technological innovations from the South Korean tech giant, and you can catch all the action via the livestream on Samsung's platforms.

