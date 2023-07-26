Google Docs new automatic line numbers feature: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Docs adds automatic line numbers feature

Google has recently rolled out a new feature in Google Docs that automatically displays line numbers in documents set to paged mode. The tech giant announced this update in a recent blog post, alongside other formatting control enhancements and content organisation improvements.

With this new feature, line numbers are automatically calculated and displayed next to each line in the document. Users have the flexibility to configure line numbers for the entire document, a specific page, or a particular section. Furthermore, these line numbers remain visible when printing the document.

To add line numbers in a Google Doc, follow these steps: After writing your content, go to the "Tools" menu, then select "Line numbers," and click on "Show line numbers." You can customise the line numbering settings and choose which part of the document you want the numbers to appear.

According to the company, the addition of line numbers is aimed at improving the referencing and collaboration experience for users, especially when working with lengthy or intricate content. It allows users to easily identify specific content positions and coordinate with others during collaborative editing.

The feature is currently rolling out to all Google Workspace customers and personal Google Accounts, ensuring widespread accessibility. Notably, this new option does not have any administrative control, making it readily available to all users.

Last week, Google introduced the 'Alt text' option in the 'Image options' sidebar for Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings which enables users to add alternative text to images for improved accessibility.

Earlier this month, the tech giant revamped the "first open experience" in Google Docs on Android devices, starting the app in the edit mode for enhanced user convenience. In June, Google made 'paginated mode' the default setting on Docs for Android, creating a more cohesive visual design between the web and mobile versions by including pages and page breaks in the app.

