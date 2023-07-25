Paytm and ONDC collaborate to offer subsidised tomatoes in Delhi-NCR, here's how you can buy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tomatoes

Paytm E-commerce Private Limited (PEPL) has teamed up with the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to offer subsidised tomatoes at ₹70 per kilogram to users in Delhi-NCR through the Paytm ONDC platform. As part of this initiative, users can purchase up to two kilograms of tomatoes per week at ₹140 with free delivery via the Paytm app. The collaboration aims to alleviate the burden of rising tomato prices, which have exceeded ₹200 per kilogram in certain cities.

The Paytm ONDC platform, powered by PEPL, was the first to go live with ONDC and offers a wide range of products and services. Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), supported by the Indian government, seeks to democratize the country's e-commerce ecosystem. Since its inception in Bengaluru, ONDC has expanded its presence to various cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Hyderabad, Bagalkot, and Lucknow.

A spokesperson from Paytm E-Commerce Private Limited emphasized that the collaboration with NCCF and ONDC is a response to the impact of increasing tomato prices on households across the nation. By providing tomatoes at affordable rates, this joint effort aims to benefit users in Delhi-NCR and ease their financial burden on essential kitchen commodities.

To order tomatoes through Paytm ONDC, users can open the Paytm app and search for 'ONDC,' then proceed to select 'Tomatoes' and place their orders. The initiative is expected to offer further price reductions for tomatoes in line with NCCF's directives.

Paytm has been at the forefront of the ONDC platform and currently offers a wide range of categories, including Food & Beverage, Grocery, Home & Kitchen, Fashion, Electronics, Health & Wellness, and Beauty & Personal Care.

Overall, the partnership between Paytm, NCCF, and ONDC aims to make essential commodities more accessible and affordable for consumers, promoting a fair and inclusive digital commerce ecosystem in India.

