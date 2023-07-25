Luna Ring: Noise's newest addition to smart wearables, enters the market

Follow us on Image Source : NOISE Noise unveils Luna Ring, diversifying product lineup with smart ring offering

Noise, a prominent homegrown technology company, has ventured into the smart ring category with the launch of its latest product, the Luna Ring. The company announced that customers can pre-book the Luna Ring on their website, Gonoise.com, by availing of an exclusive Priority Access pass, unlocking exciting discounts and benefits.

The smart ring, available for Rs 2,000 through the Priority Access pass, grants an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on the day of purchase, providing a direct cash benefit of Rs 3,000 to pass holders. The Luna Ring comes with seven ring sizes and it is available in five different colours- Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Midnight Black, Stardust Silver and Lunar Black.

According to Noise, the Luna Ring is designed to enrich users' lifestyles and boost cognitive functioning, promoting the positive adoption of technology. The device focuses on delivering three core scores- Readiness, Sleep and Activity, which aims to offer actionable insights to improve overall well-being.

The smart ring has advanced sensors and a durable fighter-jet grade titanium body with a diamond-like coating, ensuring resistance against scratches and corrosion. The smooth inner shell is hypoallergenic, making it suitable for all skin types. The ring's design enhances measurement consistency and precision, providing users with reliable data about their health.

Noise has incorporated in-built algorithms, drawing from their extensive wearable expertise and data, to deliver accurate results. Talking about the temperature sensor, the ring measures body temperature every five minutes, considering factors like physiological states, diet, exercise and hormones. It also constantly reads Heart Rate and SPO2 levels to derive the core health score.

The Luna Ring is compatible with iOS 14/Android 6 and above, offering automatic firmware updates and boasting Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology. Additionally, it is water-resistant up to 50m or 164 ft. The smart ring's battery life can last up to seven days on a single 60-minute charge.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, expressed excitement about the company's expansion into the smart ring segment, aiming to empower users in enhancing their health and lifestyle through technology. With its innovative features and elegant design, the Luna Ring is poised to significantly impact India's wearable ecosystem.

