WhatsApp latest update: 3 must-know features for iPhone users

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY 3 latest features on WhatsApp for iOS users

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta has brought a set of new updates for iOS users. The latest update, available on the App Store, includes three new features that are sure to enhance the overall user experience.

Landscape Mode Support for Video Calls: The landscape mode is a game-changer for video calls. It offers a broader and more expansive view of the video call interface, allowing participants to see more people on the screen simultaneously. This is especially handy during large group calls.

Chat Transfer Feature: With this new addition, users can now transfer their chat history to a different iPhone without relying on iCloud. This feature makes it convenient for users to move their chat history seamlessly to a new device.

Silence Unknown Callers Option: Tired of pesky calls from unknown numbers? WhatsApp now allows users to silence calls from unknown callers. Simply go to Settings > Privacy > Calls to enable this option and enjoy a quieter phone experience.

ALSO READ: Pre-book Moto G14 on Flipkart starting August 1: Specs, expected price, and other details

The official changelog also mentions an improved navigation experience for a wide range of avatar stickers.

Furthermore, the platform is actively working on introducing the ability to react to messages in channels. This new feature will enable users to react to messages in the community announcement group without revealing their phone numbers to unknown community members.

Admins of these channels will have the added benefit of managing certain options for their channels, including controlling which reactions followers can send.

ALSO READ: How to use PhonePe for Income Tax payment: Step-by-step guide

Meanwhile, the company has also added a new feature for its iOS beta users that will enable them to initiate group calls with a maximum of 15 participants. Earlier, group calls used to support around 32 participants, but initiating a call was limited to around 7 people.

Latest Technology News