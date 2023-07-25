Pre-book Moto G14 on Flipkart starting August 1: Specs, expected price, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Moto G14 pre-orders open on August 1

Motorola is planning to expand its range of budget smartphones in India with the much-anticipated Moto G14. The launch date has been officially confirmed through Flipkart, and the phone is set to make its entrance on August 1. The Moto G14's features, specifications, and available color options have been teased on the Flipkart landing page. It is expected to catch the attention of budget-conscious consumers, following the release of the Moto G13 earlier this year.

According to the company, the Moto G14 will be available in two color options, Blue and Gray, and will sport a glossy back housing a dual rear camera setup along with an LED Flash.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It will run on Android 13 out of the box, with a commitment from Motorola to upgrade it to Android 14 in the future. Users can also expect up to 3 years of security updates to keep their devices secure.

ALSO READ: Apple plans to make 85 million iPhone 15 units despite global crisis

The phone will boast a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup for photography. The front will feature a waterdrop-style notch housing the selfie camera at the top-center position.

With a 5,000mAh battery and 20W charging support, the Moto G14 is designed to offer up to 34 hours of talk time and 16 hours of video streaming, the company claimed.

It will also come with an IP52 rating for water resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face recognition for added security. The smartphone will provide dual SIM 4G connectivity, making it a promising option for those seeking a budget-friendly device with reliable features, the pre-orders for the Moto G14 are set to begin at noon on the launch date.

ALSO READ: How to use PhonePe for Income Tax payment: Step-by-step guide

Latest Technology News