Lenovo launches Yoga Book 9i in India: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lenovo launches Yoga Book 9i in India

Lenovo has launched the new Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, a powerful device with a fast Intel Core i7-135SU processor, cutting-edge features, and elegant design. The company mentioned that the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i comes equipped with an Intel® Core™ i7-135SU processor and offers promising lightning-fast performance for computing needs. The end customer price for the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is set at 2,24,990 INR.

The device boasts a 2x13.3-inch 2.8K OLED 400 nits display. Available in the captivating color option, Tidal Teal, the Yoga Book 9i comes with 16GB RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD for ample storage and smooth multitasking capabilities.

Specifications of Lenovo Yogabook 9i

ALSO READ: Instagram 'Subscriptions' feature now available in more countries: Check details here

In terms of camera, the device includes a 5MP IR camera with an E shutter, ensuring enhanced privacy when not in use. One of the device's standout features is its robust 80 Whr Battery that provides extended battery life to keep users productive throughout the day.

According to the company, despite its powerful capabilities, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i remains lightweight, weighing just 1.34 Kg, making it easy to carry and use on the go. The Yoga Book 9i also includes accessories like the Lenovo Digital Pen, Keyboard, and Folio that enhance the device's versatility and usability.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Decent performing budget smartphone

For tech enthusiasts eager to get their hands on this incredible device, pre-bookings are available on Lenovo.com. The official on-shelf availability is set for August 5, 2023. As part of an exclusive pre-booking offer, Lenovo is providing a Free Upgrade to a 3-Year Warranty, along with 3-Year Premium Care and 3-Year Accidental Damage Protection, ensuring extended support to customers.

With the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, users can enjoy a seamless blend of style, performance, and convenience, making it a top choice for those seeking a top-notch computing experience.

Latest Technology News