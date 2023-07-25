Instagram 'Subscriptions' feature now available in more countries: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram 'Subscriptions' feature reaches more countries

Instagram, owned by Meta, has announced the expansion of its 'subscriptions' feature to several new countries. In the coming weeks, eligible creators in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and the UK will gain access to Subscriptions and start earning through support from their fans, as per the company's blog post.

With the introduction of Instagram subscriptions, creators can build deeper connections with their most engaged followers and boost their recurring monthly income. By offering subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits, creators can set a monthly price of their choice for the subscription. They can create reels, posts, and stories exclusively for their subscribers.

In addition, creators have the freedom to share exclusive content, use interactive story stickers, and even conduct live sessions accessible only to paying subscribers. Subscriber-only channels enable creators to provide special access or information to their loyal followers.

To help creators easily identify and prioritise interacting with their paid users, a subscriber badge will be displayed next to comments and messages sent by subscribers.

In other recent updates, Instagram introduced upgrades to Reels templates, simplifying the process for users to find inspiration and create engaging Reels. Users can now browse templates by category in the Template Browser, categorised as Recommended, Trending, and templates and audio they have saved. Moreover, Instagram is enhancing the creation and editing experience for templates, enabling users to elevate their Reels with ease.

Furthermore, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, recently rolled out real-time avatar calls on both Instagram and Messenger. This feature offers users an alternative when they prefer not to show their real faces during video calls, providing a third option between camera-off and camera-on.

