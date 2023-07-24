Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube tests new feature allowing viewers to create Shorts from video comments

YouTube, owned by Google, has revealed its latest experiment, allowing mobile viewers to create Shorts featuring comments from videos they are watching. This feature complements the existing ability for creators to respond to comments on their own content with a Short. The Shorts created by viewers will be visible in the Shorts feed and on their channel pages. Notably, neither the video creator nor the comment author will receive notifications about the Shorts made from comments. Creators cannot prevent their comments from being featured in Shorts unless they disable comments on their videos. The trial is currently accessible to a limited percentage of Android and iOS users worldwide.

In addition to this, YouTube had previously announced two other tests. The first one involves a long-press feature that allows users to automatically increase video playback speed to 2x by pressing anywhere on the video player. The second test aims to improve user experience by offering bigger previews when seeking through a video, simplifying the process of finding specific moments. Furthermore, YouTube is experimenting with a lock screen feature to prevent accidental taps during video playback, preventing disruptions.

Recently, the video-sharing platform has been examining a three-strikes policy for users who employ ad blockers. YouTube clarified that using ad blockers is a violation of its Terms of Service. As the company continues to innovate and explore new features, it remains committed to maintaining a fair and engaging platform for content creators and viewers alike.

Inputs from IANS

