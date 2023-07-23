Twitter's iconic blue bird logo to bid farewell: Elon Musk's surprise announcement

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Twitter explores alternative business models as declining Ad revenue persists

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, made a surprising announcement on the platform today, revealing his plans to rebrand the social media giant. Musk envisions transforming Twitter into a "super app" akin to China's WeChat. In a cryptic tweet, he hinted at bidding farewell to the iconic Twitter brand, including the well-known blue bird logo.

"If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow," Musk teased, indicating that the rebranding process could happen swiftly.

Twitter's blue bird logo has been its most recognizable asset, and the company has been protective of it. However, the logo was temporarily replaced by Dogecoin's Shiba Inu dog back in April, which inadvertently boosted the meme coin's market value by as much as $4 billion.

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter last year and downsized its workforce, the platform has faced multiple technical glitches. Coupled with declining ad revenue, Twitter has been exploring alternative business models to revive its fortunes. The introduction of the Twitter Blue premium subscription, priced at $8 per month, hasn't gained significant traction. To incentivize usage, the company has started sharing ad revenue with some Twitter Blue subscribers based on their engagement with their tweets, especially interactions with Musk himself.

Musk's latest announcement about Twitter's rebranding comes hot on the heels of his recent revelation of a new artificial intelligence company called xAI. He believes that xAI will play a crucial role in understanding the universe, raising concerns about the risks associated with AI development.

With Musk at the helm, Twitter is poised for transformative changes, as the visionary entrepreneur aims to redefine the platform's identity and offerings, potentially revolutionizing the social media landscape.

