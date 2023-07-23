Sunday, July 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Twitter's iconic blue bird logo to bid farewell: Elon Musk's surprise announcement

Twitter's iconic blue bird logo to bid farewell: Elon Musk's surprise announcement

After Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter last year, the platform has experienced several technical issues and a decline in ad revenue. To counter these challenges, Twitter has been seeking alternative business models for revitalization.

Written By : Saumya Nigam Edited By : Saumya Nigam
New Delhi
Updated on: July 23, 2023 12:17 IST
Twitter, elon musk, ad revenude, tech news, super app
Image Source : FILE Twitter explores alternative business models as declining Ad revenue persists

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, made a surprising announcement on the platform today, revealing his plans to rebrand the social media giant. Musk envisions transforming Twitter into a "super app" akin to China's WeChat. In a cryptic tweet, he hinted at bidding farewell to the iconic Twitter brand, including the well-known blue bird logo.

"If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow," Musk teased, indicating that the rebranding process could happen swiftly.

India Tv - TWITTER, TWITTER UPDATE, TECH NEWS, ELON MUSK, TECHNOLOGY, SUPER APP

Image Source : PIXABAYTwitter to be rebranded soon as a Super App

Twitter's blue bird logo has been its most recognizable asset, and the company has been protective of it. However, the logo was temporarily replaced by Dogecoin's Shiba Inu dog back in April, which inadvertently boosted the meme coin's market value by as much as $4 billion.

ALSO READ: Know how Netflix plans to detect Password Sharing in India

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter last year and downsized its workforce, the platform has faced multiple technical glitches. Coupled with declining ad revenue, Twitter has been exploring alternative business models to revive its fortunes. The introduction of the Twitter Blue premium subscription, priced at $8 per month, hasn't gained significant traction. To incentivize usage, the company has started sharing ad revenue with some Twitter Blue subscribers based on their engagement with their tweets, especially interactions with Musk himself.

India Tv - Twitter, elon musk, ad revenude, tech news, super app

Image Source : FILETwitter explores alternative business models as declining Ad revenue persists

ALSO READ: Threads, Meta's app, faces drop in usage: Here's why

Related Stories
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Decent performing device

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Decent performing device

AI-powered Swiggy improves restaurant recommendations

AI-powered Swiggy improves restaurant recommendations

Google rolls out Nearby Share for Windows: Check details here

Google rolls out Nearby Share for Windows: Check details here

Nothing Phone (2) sale now live in India: Check all details here

Nothing Phone (2) sale now live in India: Check all details here

Famed computer hacker Kevin Mitnick is no more: Know his story

Famed computer hacker Kevin Mitnick is no more: Know his story

YouTube increases Premium plan cost: All you need to know

YouTube increases Premium plan cost: All you need to know

Here's how Netflix tracks Password Sharing in India

Here's how Netflix tracks Password Sharing in India

Twitter implements DM restrictions for unverified users

Twitter implements DM restrictions for unverified users

Telegram's story feature is here: Know everything

Telegram's story feature is here: Know everything

WhatsApp to introduce message reactions in channels: Know more

WhatsApp to introduce message reactions in channels: Know more

Threads app by Meta experiences decline: Know why

Threads app by Meta experiences decline: Know why

Tech giants and US govt collaborate on AI responsibility

Tech giants and US govt collaborate on AI responsibility

Samsung unveils fifth-generation foldable smartphones with enhanced display and cameras

Samsung unveils fifth-generation foldable smartphones with enhanced display and cameras

Musk's latest announcement about Twitter's rebranding comes hot on the heels of his recent revelation of a new artificial intelligence company called xAI. He believes that xAI will play a crucial role in understanding the universe, raising concerns about the risks associated with AI development.

With Musk at the helm, Twitter is poised for transformative changes, as the visionary entrepreneur aims to redefine the platform's identity and offerings, potentially revolutionizing the social media landscape.

 

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News