Threads, Meta's app, faces drop in usage: Here's why

Instagram's Threads, a Twitter competitor owned by Meta, is reportedly experiencing a significant decline in user activity. The app has seen a massive 70 Per Cent drop from its peak in early July, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Despite Meta's Founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, claiming that "10s of millions of people come back daily" to use Threads, the number of daily active users has fallen to 13 million in the second week, marking a steep decline from its high point on July 7.

In comparison, Twitter boasts around 200 million daily active users, and the decline in user engagement on Threads has continued even after an initial surge in sign-ups, leading to growing concerns for Meta Platforms.

Reportedly, Data from Sensor Tower reveals a 70 Per Cent reduction in user engagement, prompting executives to explore options such as introducing a chronological feed to address the issue.

Despite the declining user numbers, Meta executives are not showing signs of worry. They have stated that they are actively working on implementing additional features to improve the app's appeal and retention.

Earlier reports indicate that Threads has experienced a substantial decrease in daily usage, with users spending only 10 minutes on the app, down from the previous 20 minutes.

Notably, despite the usage drop, Threads has managed to achieve over 150 million user sign-ups. It is currently among the top free apps on the App Store.

Data.ai reveals that Threads has garnered more than 150 million downloads worldwide within just seven days after its launch. Interestingly, the app's largest user presence is in specific markets, with India leading the way, accounting for approximately 32 Per Cent of its downloads. Brazil follows, contributing around 22 Per Cent, and the US represents nearly 16 Per Cent of the total downloads.

