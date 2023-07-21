Delhi man's device lets you order pizza with your mind: Know how

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY/PEXELS Representational Image

Arnav Kapur, a Delhi-born student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has achieved a significant milestone by developing a new device called 'AlterEgo.' This mind-reading headset, fueled by artificial intelligence (AI), allows users to interact with machines, AI assistants, and others without speaking a word aloud which means, With the 'AlterEgo' device, you can easily order a pizza or request a subway ride without saying anything out loud.

According to the reports, TIME magazine has also recognised Arnav's accomplishments by featuring him in their list of 100 Best Inventions of 2020. The device, introduced as a prototype in 2018, uses bone conduction to facilitate private and internal communication. Users can effortlessly order food or request transportation silently, merely by wearing the 'AlterEgo' headset.

Described by MIT as a non-invasive wearable peripheral neural interface, 'AlterEgo' enables natural language conversations with machines, AI assistants, and people through internal articulation, eliminating the need for spoken words or observable external gestures.

By using bone conduction for audio feedback, the device ensures a closed-loop interface that preserves the user's normal auditory experience without external disruptions.

A video demonstrating Arnav Kapur using the 'AlterEgo' device has captured widespread attention on social media. In the video, Kapur responds to interview questions instantly and silently, impressing viewers with the headset's remarkable capabilities.

The 'AlterEgo' headset's potential to revolutionise human-computer interaction has garnered substantial interest, with the interviewer marveling at how users seem to possess the "entire internet in their head."

Reportedly, the primary focus of this project is to support individuals facing speech difficulties, especially those affected by conditions like Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Multiple Sclerosis.

