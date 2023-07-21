Know how Netflix plans to detect Password Sharing in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Netflix's plan to detect Password Sharing in India

In a bid to accelerate its revenue growth, Netflix has unveiled a two-fold strategy that includes the introduction of a subscription tier with ads and a crackdown on password sharing. Recently, the video-streaming platform reached out to its subscribers in India, urging them not to share their passwords with individuals outside their households, a common practice prevalent in the country.

According to Netflix's release, a single account is intended for use within one household, allowing all household members to access the service wherever they are, be it at home, on the go, or while on vacation. The company has introduced features like "Transfer Profile" and "Manage Access and Devices" to enhance user experience.

ALSO READ: YouTube raises Premium plan price by $2: Check details here

To enforce the new measures, Netflix will now only permit users on the same internet connection to access a particular account. Any user not considered part of the "Netflix Household" will be denied access to the content. Borrowed account users will be logged out, receiving instructions on creating a new account instead.

The platform plans to use information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity to determine if a device is linked to a specific household. The company clarified that it will not utilise the GPS data of users for this purpose.

ALSO READ: Renowned hacker Kevin Mitnick passes away: Here's all you need to know

To adhere to these changes, Netflix has asked subscribers to review the devices signed into their accounts and sign out any unauthorised devices. In addition, subscribers who share their passwords with others will now need to transfer them to new accounts. The individuals transferred will be required to purchase a new subscription plan.

In India, Netflix currently offers four monthly subscription plans, including a mobile-only plan at ₹149, a basic plan at ₹199, a standard plan at ₹499, and a premium tier at ₹699. The premium plan allows simultaneous content streaming on up to four devices.

Latest Technology News