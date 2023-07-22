WhatsApp Beta testing message reactions in channels: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp to introduce message reactions in channels

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly developing a message reaction feature for channels on Android beta. The upcoming feature is expected to be accompanied by a new section called "Channel settings," which will allow admins to manage specific options for their channels.

Reportedly, channel admins will have the ability to control which reactions users can send to the channel. This move comes after the successful introduction of the message reaction feature in the community announcement group. The message reaction feature for channels is currently in the development phase and is anticipated to be included in a future app update.

ALSO READ: Telegram now allows users to post stories: Here's all you need to know

In addition to this feature, WhatsApp is also working on an animated avatar feature for Android beta. According to the company, animated avatars are expected to add more life and personality to stickers, providing users with a more expressive communication experience.

Furthermore, the messaging platform is rolling out a new 'link with phone number' feature on Android beta, which enables users to link their accounts to WhatsApp Web without the need to scan the QR Code. This feature streamlines the process of linking accounts and accessing WhatsApp Web on a desktop.

To access it, users need to open the linked devices screen and select the "link with phone number" option. Once chosen, WhatsApp Web generates an 8-character code that users must enter into their WhatsApp account to complete the linking process.

ALSO READ: Google's Nearby Share now live for Windows: Here's all you need to know

In addition, WhatsApp has introduced a feature on Android beta that allows users to send high-quality videos. While this feature preserves video dimensions, there will still be minor compression applied to the video which ensures a smooth and efficient sending process without compromising video quality significantly.

Latest Technology News