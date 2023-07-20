Google's Nearby Share now live for Windows: Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google rolls out Nearby Share for Windows

Google has officially launched Nearby Share for Windows which offers users a seamless way to share files between Windows PCs and Android devices. The tech giant shared this exciting news in a blog post, highlighting the convenience of Nearby Share for its 3 billion active Android users worldwide.

Nearby Share was initially introduced in March with a beta version supporting Windows PCs, enabling users to connect their devices with nearby Android gadgets. The app quickly gained popularity, garnering over 1.7 million installations on PCs across the globe. It witnessed 50 million file transfers between PCs and Android devices, with photos and videos being the most commonly shared file types.

With the official launch of Nearby Share for Windows, Google has introduced improved performance and new functionalities, enhancing the sharing experience for users. One notable addition is the estimated time for file transfers to be completed, which proves useful when sending large files or folders, giving users an idea of how quickly the transfer will be finished.

In addition, the app now features an image preview within device notifications, ensuring users can confirm the correct file is being shared.

"To make sharing between Android devices and PCs even more seamless, we're working with partners like HP to include the Nearby Share app on select Windows PCs, such as the HP Dragonfly Pro," the company mentioned in a blog post.

"We'll continue to work on Nearby Share for Windows, adding new functionality and listening to your feedback," it added.

Furthermore, the company mentioned that it is committed to further refining Nearby Share for Windows based on user feedback. To make sharing even more seamless between Android devices and PCs.

