Thursday, July 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple joins the AI race with ChatGPT-inspired 'Apple GPT' chatbot, testing underway

Apple joins the AI race with ChatGPT-inspired 'Apple GPT' chatbot, testing underway

Apple has already added advanced AI features to some of its products, including Apple Photos, on-device texting, and the newly introduced mixed-reality headset Vision Pro.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2023 12:32 IST
apple, openai, chatgpt, applegpt, apple ai, apple bot, iphone
Image Source : FILE ChatGPT faces competition as Apple enters AI race with 'Apple GPT' chatbot

Apple has reportedly joined the race in the world of generative artificial intelligence (AI) by developing its own language model known as "Apple GPT." This move is seen as a challenge to industry giants like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Meta. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has created its AI framework codenamed "Ajax" to build large language models. Ajax is said to run on Google Cloud and was built using Google's JAX machine learning framework.

The primary purpose of Ajax is to enable Apple to create large language models and serve as the foundation for an internal ChatGPT-style tool. While the company has not commented on the report, it is believed that Apple employees are already utilising this chatbot to assist with product prototyping. The tool is similar to other language models like Bard, ChatGPT, and Bing AI.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp smartwatch app now available on Wear OS, CEO Zuckerberg announces

Reportedly, the company's focus on generative AI has been evident in its recent hiring efforts, as the company seeks engineers with expertise in large language models and generative AI.

Previously, Apple CEO Tim Cook has mentioned the company's intention to use AI thoughtfully, indicating a responsible approach to integrating AI technologies into its products and services.

In a related development, recently Meta has also entered the AI race by launching Llama 2, an open-source large language model, in collaboration with Microsoft. Llama 2 is now accessible through various providers and can be used for commercial purposes and research for free.

Related Stories
Apple Vision Pro AR headset to use custom DRAM chip: Know more

Apple Vision Pro AR headset to use custom DRAM chip: Know more

iOS 17 public beta update: Create a voice that mimics your own with your iPhone

iOS 17 public beta update: Create a voice that mimics your own with your iPhone

You can now install watchOS 10 beta update on your Apple watch: Know how

You can now install watchOS 10 beta update on your Apple watch: Know how

2007 Apple iPhone sold at auction for Rs 1.5 crore

2007 Apple iPhone sold at auction for Rs 1.5 crore

Government warns of threats to these Apple products: Check here

Government warns of threats to these Apple products: Check here

ALSO READ: Global outage hits WhatsApp, services now restored

Llama 2 is now available for research and commercial use, providing a valuable resource for various sectors. It is designed to rival other prominent language models like ChatGPT from OpenAI and Google's Bard but with a distinctive approach.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News