Apple joins the AI race with ChatGPT-inspired 'Apple GPT' chatbot, testing underway

Apple has reportedly joined the race in the world of generative artificial intelligence (AI) by developing its own language model known as "Apple GPT." This move is seen as a challenge to industry giants like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Meta. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has created its AI framework codenamed "Ajax" to build large language models. Ajax is said to run on Google Cloud and was built using Google's JAX machine learning framework.

The primary purpose of Ajax is to enable Apple to create large language models and serve as the foundation for an internal ChatGPT-style tool. While the company has not commented on the report, it is believed that Apple employees are already utilising this chatbot to assist with product prototyping. The tool is similar to other language models like Bard, ChatGPT, and Bing AI.

Reportedly, the company's focus on generative AI has been evident in its recent hiring efforts, as the company seeks engineers with expertise in large language models and generative AI.

Previously, Apple CEO Tim Cook has mentioned the company's intention to use AI thoughtfully, indicating a responsible approach to integrating AI technologies into its products and services.

In a related development, recently Meta has also entered the AI race by launching Llama 2, an open-source large language model, in collaboration with Microsoft. Llama 2 is now accessible through various providers and can be used for commercial purposes and research for free.

