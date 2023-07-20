Global outage hits WhatsApp, services now restored

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp restored after global outage due to 'connectivity issues'

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform owned by Meta, recently experienced a widespread global outage, including in India, due to "connectivity issues." The company acknowledged the problem and assured users that they were working on resolving it promptly. After about 20 minutes, they confirmed that WhatsApp was back online, much to the relief of its users.

"We're back, happy chatting!", the company mentioned in a tweet.

During the outage, many people took to social media to express their frustrations and concerns. One user jokingly urged the platform to fix the issue before morning in India so they wouldn't miss out on receiving "Good Morning" messages. WhatsApp responded with humor, emphasising that they didn't want users to miss those messages either.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks service outages, about 61 percent of users reported problems with sending messages, 35 percent faced issues with using the application, and 4 percent experienced difficulties with the website. The number of reports on DownDetector reached over 41,000 at the peak of the outage.

This wasn't the first time WhatsApp encountered such an incident. Last month, the platform faced a global outage lasting for approximately two hours. Users had trouble accessing the service on their mobile and desktop devices, and some experienced difficulties with sending and downloading media.

In January, WhatsApp had a server-side issue that affected its global iOS users, preventing them from updating the privacy settings related to online status visibility. Additionally, last year, in October, the platform experienced a similar global outage, including in India, which lasted for over two hours.

