Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE MEET Google Meet testing AI-generated background images feature to enhance virtual meetings

Google has announced that it is currently testing a new feature in Google Meet that allows users to create background images using artificial intelligence (AI). The feature is being tested under Workspace Labs, a trusted tester program where users can try out new AI features by invitation. At the moment, the program is only available to trusted testers in US English.

The new 'Generate a background' feature is accessible in the desktop version of Google Meet. The generated images are specifically designed for use within Google Meet and are intended to bring users' imagination to life during meetings. However, Google emphasizes that these images may not represent real-world situations.

Google also advises users to avoid providing any personal, confidential, or sensitive information while using this feature to ensure data privacy and security.

To use the new feature, users need to open meet.google.com and select a meeting. Then, at the bottom right of the self view, they can click on "Apply visual effects" and choose "Generate a background." Users will be prompted to enter a description, such as "Luxurious living room interior" or "A magical sunny forest glade."

Furthermore, users will have the ability to create an AI-generated background image during a meeting, adding visual interest and variety to the virtual meeting environment.

In a recent update, Google introduced a new quick action for Meet on the web, allowing users to easily access popular features. By hovering their mouse over their own video feed, users can access video effects like immersive backgrounds and fun filters to make their meetings more enjoyable. Additionally, users can improve their visibility by using the reframing option. Another handy feature is the ability to turn off the video feed from other participants, which can be helpful when users want to focus their view on the presenter or eliminate distractions from other participants' video feeds.

As Google continues to innovate and enhance the Google Meet experience, these new features aim to provide users with more customization options and an overall improved meeting experience.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News