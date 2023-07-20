Thursday, July 20, 2023
     
WhatsApp smartwatch app now available on Wear OS, CEO Zuckerberg announces

Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the long-awaited WhatsApp smartwatch app is now available for Wear OS. The new development has opened a whole new realm of possibilities for Wear OS users, said Meta's CEO.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2023 11:18 IST
Meta, WhatsApp, Wear OS,smartwatch
Image Source : INDIA TV Meta brings WhatsApp on Wear OS smart wearables

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has made a significant move by introducing WhatsApp on Google Wear OS smartwatches. The exciting announcement was initially hinted at during the Google I/O conference.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and Founder of Meta, revealed that the long-awaited WhatsApp smartwatch app is finally available on Wear OS, starting from Wednesday. This new development opens up a whole new realm of possibilities for Wear OS users, allowing them to initiate conversations, respond to messages, and even take calls directly from their wrist.

One of the most appealing features of this update is that Wear OS 3 users will no longer need to have their smartphones nearby to stay connected. With WhatsApp now accessible on their smartwatches, they can efficiently interact with their friends and family using various methods such as voice commands, emojis, quick replies, and regular text.

In a statement, Meta expressed their enthusiasm for expanding WhatsApp's availability to more devices in the future, indicating that this is only the beginning of their smartwatch journey.

The integration of voice messages further enhances the user experience, providing an efficient and hands-free way to communicate. Users can now send voice messages, along with emojis and regular text, directly from their smartwatch. This added convenience is likely to be well-received by the large user base of WhatsApp.

Notably, for those fortunate enough to own an LTE-capable Wear OS 3 watch, the benefits are even greater. They will be able to respond to messages without the need for their smartphones to be in close proximity, granting them a newfound freedom and flexibility.

The timing of this Wear OS app release is strategic. Reports suggest that it aims to build anticipation and excitement ahead of Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event, scheduled for next week. By integrating WhatsApp into Wear OS, Meta also seeks to make the platform more attractive to the vast user base of WhatsApp, numbering in the billions.

The introduction of WhatsApp on Wear OS is likely to have a considerable impact on the smartwatch market. It caters to the growing demand for seamless and integrated communication solutions, providing a smoother experience for users who want to stay connected on the go.

In conclusion, the launch of WhatsApp on Wear OS smartwatches marks a significant milestone for Meta. It unlocks new possibilities for Wear OS users, enabling them to communicate more conveniently and efficiently. With the promise of expanding to more devices in the future, Meta is positioning itself to shape the future of smartwatch communication and connectivity.

Inputs from IANS

 

