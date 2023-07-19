FUJIFILM introduces lightweight and powerful mirrorless camera X-S20 in India

Follow us on Image Source : FUJIFILM FUJIFILM launches new X-S20

FUJIFILM India has introduced the new "X-S20," a new addition to its X Series of mirrorless digital cameras which has been priced at Rs 118,999. The company aims to continue promoting the joy of photography through its X Series mirrorless cameras, which boast APS-C sensors, an extensive lineup of premium-quality lenses, including the recently released FUJINON Lens XF8mmF3.5 R WR, and the dedicated app, FUJIFILM XApp.

The new camera comes with a compact size, lightweight body, and exceptional image quality. This latest offering features AI-based subject-detection autofocus (AF) and the ability to record 6.2K/30P video, all packed into a compact and portable design. With an upgraded high-capacity battery, the X-S20 can capture approximately 800 frames, making it an ideal choice for travel photography.

With support for internal recording of 6.2K/30P 4:2:2 10-bit video, the X-S20 enables professional-level videography. It also features a 3.5mm microphone/earphone jack for connecting external accessories and facilitates the easy production of vlogs when combined with the TG-BT1 tripod grip.

The FUJIFILM X-S20 caters to a wide range of shooting styles, from casual self-portraits to professional-grade photography and videography. The camera's premium image quality and advanced portability make it suitable for content creators involved in live streaming, vlogging, travel, and family photography. It provides a powerful storytelling tool, empowering creators to capture and express their experiences effectively.

Equipped with the back-illuminated 26.1MP sensor "X-Trans™ CMOS 4" and the high-speed image processing engine "X-Processor 5," the X-S20 delivers high-quality images. It features the signature large grip of the X-S Series for enhanced stability during handheld shooting. The newly adopted high-capacity battery has significantly increased the number of frames to approximately 800, compared to the previous model. Weighing just 491g, the lightweight body ensures comfortable use even during long shooting sessions. Additionally, the camera incorporates a five-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) mechanism, offering up to a 7.0-stop advantage. The AI-based subject-detection AF, capable of recognizing animals and cars, further enhances autofocus performance, providing mobility similar to the fifth-generation X Series camera, FUJIFILM X-T5.

