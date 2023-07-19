New Reels editing tools on Facebook: Check Meta's latest update here

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta adds new Reels editing tools on FB

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced a series of updates that will bring more Reels editing tools to its platform, making video creation easier and more dynamic for users. These updates aim to provide users with more creative ways to express themselves through Reels and long-form videos.

In a recent blog post, the company stated that the new video editing tools will cater to both personal and public content. Users can now post videos for their friends and family to enjoy, or reach out to people with shared interests. The introduction of these tools will offer users a diverse range of options for video customisation.

One of the significant additions to the Feed is an array of clip-editing tools. Users can now speed up, reverse, and replace clips to create engaging and impactful videos. With enhanced audio features, users can seamlessly blend the perfect sound into their videos. This includes the ability to explore and add music and audio clips, record voiceovers, and reduce unwanted background noise. In addition, Meta is now allowing users to upload high-dynamic range (HDR) videos from their phones directly to Reels.

The platform's Video tab, previously known as Facebook Watch, will be the central hub for all video content on the platform. This includes Reels, long-form videos, and Live content. The updated Video tab will feature a personalised feed, recommending various types of video content. It will also include new horizontal-scroll Reels sections, making it effortless for users to dive into short-form video content.

The company has also simplified the navigation for users by adding Video as a tab in the shortcut bar. The redesign also extends to the Explore feature, making it easier for users to discover and explore popular video topics.

By tapping the search icon in the Video tab, users can access Explore, which will showcase a mix of human-curated and machine-learning-selected topics and videos that are popular and interesting.

Furthermore, Meta is bridging the gap between Facebook and Instagram by enabling users to view and write comments on Instagram Reels that are recommended to them on Facebook without having to switch between applications.

