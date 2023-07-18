YouTube testing easy 2x speed feature and more: Check all details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube tests easy 2x speed playback for videos

YouTube has announced its latest experiment—a feature that allows users to watch videos at 2x speed with a simple long press on the player. The company mentioned this development on its experiments page. While the feature is currently being tested, Premium members can access it until August 13. This new function aims to streamline video playback, eliminating the need for users to go through multiple steps to adjust the playback speed manually.

In addition, the Google-owned video-sharing platform is also testing another feature that offers larger video previews when users seek forward or backward in a video. This enhancement will make it more convenient for viewers to find specific moments within a video.

Similar to the 2x speed feature, Premium members can access the bigger previews functionality until August 13.

Moreover, the video-sharing giant recently announced a lock screen feature test, which allows users to disable touch input while watching a video. This feature prevents accidental taps that might lead to video interruptions, pausing, or skipping.

Originally available to Premium users until July 30, the lock screen feature's testing period has been extended to August 5.

In a previous experiment, YouTube introduced a three-strikes policy for users utilizing ad blockers. When users with ad blockers enabled try to watch videos, they are urged to either allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium. Ad blockers are against YouTube's Terms of Service, and the platform aims to discourage their use through this policy.

Recently, the platform has also introduced a new feature called 'Stable Volume' to the selected users. The new feature controls and stabilizes volume levels across different videos. It can be found under the Ambient mode option on the video settings page.

